Motorcycle driver, passenger taken to hospital after crash in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A motorcycle driver and passenger were taken to an out of state hospital following a crash in Gallatin County on Wednesday, May 29.
It happened on Route 141 around 5:45 p.m.
The driver of a Chevy S-10 from New Haven was trying to make a left turn from Vine Street to Route 141 and the driver failed to see the Harley Davidson headed east on Route 141.
The Gallatin Co. Sheriff’s Office, Ridgway PD, Gallatin Co. EMS, Air Evac, Omaha Fire Department all responded.
