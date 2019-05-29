Mobile tribute to our veterans travels to Paragould

“It is so exciting,” Holder said. “It is so touching and so moving. And the main reason is so many people will never make the trip to Washington D.C. This will be their only chance to see the wall. You can’t express how much it means to these veterans who will never make the trip to D.C. to get to come and put their hand on the wall. To get to see the names of the people they’ve fought with. To see their friends, family and loved ones that died. They get to see it and they get to touch it.”