Mo. Department of Transportation offers flooding safety reminders

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Many parts of the Heartland are experiencing flooding.
In Mississippi County, Route VV was damaged from floodwater.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, before they can reopen the road, crews have to assess its condition.
Because of the flooding, MoDOT is reminding people that floodwaters can be deeper that they appear and hide other hazards such as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals.
Some important safety reminders include:
- Don’t drive through any flooded areas. A few extra minutes for a detour could lead to a life saved
- MoDOT reminds motorists it only takes six inches of water, or less, to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising floodwaters
- Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below
- Stay alert and do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to Turn Around! Don’t Drown!
In addition, MoDOT reminds drivers never to move or attempt to drive around barricades that block flooded roads. Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded area or barricade, they say to remember the saying: turn around, don’t drown.
