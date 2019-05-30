Law enforcement honored by Evening Optimist Club in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement in southeast Missouri were honored on Thursday, May 30 by the Evening Optimist Club in Cape Girardeau at the VFW Post 3838.
The ceremony was called “Respect for the Law.”
The guest speakers at the dinner was State Representative and former police officer Barry Hovis.
Several members of lawmakers received awards:
- United States Marshal Service: John Jordan, US Marshal Eastern District of Mo., former Cape Girardeau County Sheriff for 25-years.
- Missouri State Highway Patrol: Sgt. Michael D. Lynch
- Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Department: Lt. Eric Friedrich
- Cape Girardeau Police Department: Cpl. Richard Couch and Sgt. Bryan Blanner
