Large hole opens up on S. 20th St. in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A large hole opened up in the middle of a road in Murphysboro on Thursday, May 30.
According to Mayor Will Stephens, a sewer under S. 20th Street is old and has occasionally collapsed, leading to several spot repairs and an uneven road surface.
This is on S. 20th Street between Spruce Street and Division Street.
On Thursday, the mayor said there was another collapse closing the street from the alley behind Hucks to Division St.
He said the city council voted to appropriate money to replace the sewer main in the area and resurface the street. He said there would be a more permanent fix in the next couple of weeks.
