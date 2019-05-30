IL Senate approves legalized recreational marijuana use

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Senate approved legalized recreational marijuana use late on Wednesday, May 29.
The Democratic-led chamber approved the legislation 38 to 17.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker applauded the vote.
“Illinois is poised to become the first state in the nation that put equity and criminal justice reform at the heart of its approach to legalizing cannabis, and I’m grateful that the Senate has taken this important step with a bipartisan vote. Senators Steans and Hutchinson have done tremendous work to reach this point, and I encourage the House to take decisive action to make Illinois a national leader in equity and criminal justice reform.”
Lawmakers added restrictions on home cultivation and a tightened the process for clearing past pot convictions.
If approved by the House and Gov. Pritzker residents in Illinois ages 21 and older would be able to legally buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries.
Under the law, it would be legal for residents to possess up to once ounce (30 grams), and up to 15 grams for non-residents.
The final version of the bill allows only medical marijuana patients to grow their own at home.
Those convicted in the past of possession of 30 grams or less could have their records expunged.
The proposal now heads to the House. Lawmakers must approve the plan before Friday’s scheduled adjournment.
