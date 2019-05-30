Household chemical collection for Jackson, Perry Co. residents

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A household chemical collection will be held at the SIUC Arena in Carbondale for Jackson and Perry County, Illinois residents.
The collection will take place at the arena south parking lot on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.
Residents can dispose of old, unwanted chemicals between 2-5 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. You can also dispose of old medications. Do not bring needles or inhalers.
Accepted items include: paint, paint thinner, aerosols, household cleaners, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, old gasoline, rechargeable batteries, solvents, polishes, pool chemicals, and lawn chemicals, ercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs.
Items not accepted include: explosives, ammunition, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, propane tanks, farm machinery oil, electronics, alkaline & lead-acid batteries, appliances, tires, radioactive material, and medical waste. No business, agricultural, or government wastes will be accepted. E
Contact Jackson County Health Department at 684-3143, ext. 128 for more information or visit www.RecycleJacksonCounty.org.
