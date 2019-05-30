First Alert Thursday Forecast

A much nicer pattern going forward, not only for the Heartland but for the entire middle of the country, which is good news for all involved. In general this is because we are at least temporarily losing the western trough/eastern ridge pattern that has kept the west chilly, the east warm, and the middle of the country stormy and wet. Instead we’ll have a light northwest to westerly flow aloft, which will keep us a bit cooler, less humid and quite a bit drier. Highs for the next several days look to be in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Only isolated showers look possible from time to time, but at this point we see no major severe weather or heavy rain systems are in our near-term outlook.