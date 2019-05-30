First Alert: Scattered showers during the morning

(KFVS) - We have scattered rain this morning that will continue through the morning hours.
Lisa Michaels says this afternoon before the cold front moves through, there could be isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/early evening.
There is a small chance of one or two of the storms being strong to severe.
Clouds will thin out overnight into Friday morning. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the low 80s.
Those temperatures will stick around into the weekend and we’ll have smaller chances for a pop-up shower or storm.
