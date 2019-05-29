Corning High School damaged by storms

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A strong storm Wednesday afternoon damaged Corning High School.
The National Weather Service may survey the damage soon to see if it was straight-line winds or possibly a small tornado, that did the damage.
According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, the storm went through the area around 6:10 p.m. May 29.
Miller said the roof at the high school was off, while there was structural damage as well.
Security video shared with Region 8 News caught the moment the roof was torn off the building and debris thrown into the courtyard area.
Corning School District School Plant Manager Ralph Morrow said much of the damage was at the south wing of the high school, where the storm tore off large sections of the roof as well as poked holes in other sections.
Water is now a major problem, with floors flooded and a computer lab seeing a large amount of water.
“No one here, so that was a blessing, we don’t have to worry about kids being at school in the morning or next week, we’ve got all summer to work on it, so that was really good,” Morrow said.
Corning Superintendent Kellee Smith took to Facebook late Wednesday night to thank all of the volunteers that reached out to help in the cleanup process.
Sheriff Miller said the storm also went through the west side of town, causing trees to be broken.
No injuries have been reported, Miller said.
Tree and power lines were also reported down in Jonesboro, Lawrence, Randolph, and other parts of Clay County.
Large trees were also blown down near homes north of Maynard around 5:40 p.m. Trees were also reported down in the Doniphan area, while one house had roof damage from a tree that fell, according to the National Weather Service.
