Carbondale to allows free parking downtown temporarily

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale, Illinois will soon be allowing free parking in their downtown area for a trial period.
The idea for free parking comes from a petition that was circulated asking for free parking passes for employee’s of businesses that operate in the downtown area.
Monday night, May 28, the city council voted in a 4-2 to allow free parking for all visitors and residence. The ordinance will allow a maximum of three hour parking for all on-street parking and for parking lots while overnight parking will be prohibited.
The city also provided a limited number of free parking passes to downtown businesses to provide to employees who have to park longer than three hour limit.
The Amtrak Parking lot will not be free but can be prepaid up to 14 days.
The city operates 15 parking lots that are meter enforced and 255 on-street metered parking spaces.
The city has 1,259 total metered spaces which are primarily located in the downtown area.
Free parking in the downtown will begin July 1 and last until January 1 where the city council will reconvene and discuss whether or not to keep parking free.
The city estimates that operational cost of parking is $106,818 for the fiscal year, and the city currently has a balance of $220,000 in its parking fund.
Amy Fox the public relations officer for the city says that the cities parking attendant will be going around to lots and taking information down of how long people stay in the lots and enforcing the three hour rule. That way the will be able to determine how well the free parking is working.
“This is likely not the very last conversation we will have about parking, city council will likely discuss this again in the December meeting trying to come up with a master plan, what worked, what didn’t work,” said Fox. “We will hear from the parking attendant as well as area businesses.”
