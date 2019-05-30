Cape Girardeau braces for record setting stretch of days above flood stage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - High water on the Mississippi River coupled with strong downpours are keeping staff in Cape Girardeau busy with flood prevention efforts.
As of Wednesday, May 29 the river is above 43 feet. It is expected to crest at 47 feet in early June, which will make it into the top five historic flood levels the town has seen.
Inspections of the flood wall, levees, and pump stations are ramping up right now as the river continues to rise.
Jim Maevers owns Pastime Antiques which has been in Downtown Cape for 16-years.
The local business owner appreciates the extra set of eyes.
“The river stage right now, if you are eating in Port Cape, you are underwater,” he said. “That is why we are so thankful of that wall.”
Maevers has historical photos of the flood wall going up in the 1950’s and 60’s and believes it was built to last.
"To look at some of the foundation and how deep they went down and the actual construction of the wall. It makes me more confident that the wall is going to be there no matter water,” Maevers said. “There is not going to be problem with this flood versus any other flood."
The City of Cape Public Works Director Stan Polivick says his staff have been following flood protocols for 78 days and counting.
"I feel like we could set a duration record with this event,” Polivick said. “So we are very likely going to exceed 100 days above flood stage in Cape Girardeau which would set a new record by quite a few days."
Public works crews start inspecting walls and levees every day when the water is above 42 feet on the flood gauge and Polivick says they’re looking for any leaks, water boils and standing water.
“We are thankful we have not found any defects yet. It’s fatiguing when you’ve got to be down here around the clock,” Polivick said. “We’re listening and we are looking to see if there is anything out of the ordinary and okay if we see that or hear that, What? Why? How do we fix it?”
Polivick says they are also manning the pump station 24 hours a day, seven days a week because a lot of rain water can cause a flash flood downtown.
"If our pumps fail for some reason. If the power where to go out completely, in a heavy thunderstorm this area could flood in 15 minutes,” Polivick said. “Which creates property damage and a bunch of other problems, so we are very attentive to how vulnerable downtown is."
The rainstorm Wednesday night did flood portions of Water street along the wall. Cape Girardeau police say several parked cars had to be towed because they were in the water.
Polivick says it’s unlikely river water would go over the top of flood wall because it is at 54 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge, which is still five feet higher than the record which was set at about 49 feet in January 2016.
