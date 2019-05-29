Woman’s vehicle rolls over, comes to rest in ditch in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman came away with minor injuries after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky.
Sheriff’s Office officials said on May 28 at 8:24 p.m., Deputy Clark responded to a single vehicle accident on KY 534 South of Symsonia.
Morgan Dunaway of Marion, Illinois, was driving a 2013 KIA when she failed to negotiate a curve heading South on KY 534.
Officials said Dunaway told them she tried to steer the vehicle back into her proper lane but dropped off the shoulder, causing the vehicle to spin around. It came to rest on the vehicle’s top in the roadside ditch.
Dunaway climbed from the car on her own after EMS arrived. Officials said she was treated on scene for minor injuries.
Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mayfield/ Graves EMS and Symsonia Fire and Rescue.
