Woman keeps restaurant open for weekend event despite rising floodwaters

ALEXANDER COUNTY. Ill (KFVS) - A Miller City, Illinois woman is keeping her restaurant open despite floodwaters rising.
Sherry Pecord is the owner of the Horseshoe Bar & Grill in Alexander County. She said she is keeping their doors open and even planning an event this weekend despite the roads currently cutting her business off to traffic.
Customers still frequent the restaurant daily, however. They travel on a newly formed temporary road through a nearby field that takes them to the restaurant.
"My customers are amazing!" Pecord stated. "They're awesome! They don't let anything from keeping them from coming in. If they can get down here, then they're here. They are very loyal. They also help me pack up and move out. They help me pack up and move back in. If I need anything, they've got my back."
Even if flooding covers that field, Pecord said they still will not shut down and plan to have their 3rd Annual Crawfish Boil on June 1, no matter what.
"I'm a little nervous about this situation, but like I said, as long as the field is dry then you can get down here. And if that is muddy for whatever reason, we're going to put a pontoon boat in. We'll pontoon them down here. Whatever we have to do. We're going to have it and not let this water stop us."
The Horseshoe Bar & Grill was closed a total of 22 days in the month of May Pecord said. So this event is a must for her and her crew.
"We need that revenue," Pecord mentioned. "I've got bills to pay and employees that have bills to pay. I need to keep going so we are just going to push through."
Pecord lives across a field from where the Lens Small Levee broke during the 2016 record breaking Mississippi River flood.
During this current flood, she said she has not been able to drive to her home for 79 straight days due to the high water.
"It's been 79 days that I haven't driven to my house," Pecord explained. "79 days that the water has been up over the road. 79 days of boating to my home. It's unheard of. It's the longest that we've had to deal with this. We're used to high waters down here but not for this extended amount of time. It's crazy."
Due to their location between the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, Pecord measures where the waters will reach by adding both the Ohio River Cairo gauge level and the Mississippi River Cape Girardeau gauge level.
Pecord said she has seen the devastation already done by the water. She also stated it might be a while before even driving home, even after the water recedes.
"I'm really worried that we're not going to have any roads left when this is all said and done," Pecord continued. "We can see different places as we boat and we can see the different places that the water is rolling over that it's gone. Probably at least 6 or 7 places that I can think of right now, between a half mile past my house and up to the other end of the road. It's gone. It's washed out up here. All the roads around here are washed out."
The latest level has pushed up the Cape Girardeau gauge to a crest of 47 feet. Combine that will the upcoming crest at Cairo gauge and it totals 94 feet.
"94 feet doesn't worry me as far as my business goes," Pecord said. "If it gets a little bit higher then I will get a little more concerned. It might put it on the road here in front of the bar but at this point i'm not worried about it getting in the bar."
Pecord said she is doesn’t have plans of moving anything out of her restaurant this time but will continue to monitor river levels closely.
She also mentioned that she is tired of dealing with this flooding and doesn't see any end in sight as of yet.
“It just changes everything about anything that you do,” Pecord said. “You try to get home before dark so you don’t boat in the dark. It’s a pain in the but getting your groceries home, Then if it rains, it’s just a mess.”
