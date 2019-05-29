WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mike Parson to address Planned Parenthood’s license application for St. Louis facility

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the State Capitol.
The governor will discuss Planned Parenthood’s application to renew the license for the St. Louis facility.
He signed a bill on Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Missouri’s only abortion clinic could close by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license.
Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to try to ensure continued abortion services in St. Louis.
If the license isn’t renewed, according to Planned Parenthood, Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade in 1973. The nearest clinics performing abortions are in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City and in Granite City, Ill.
The ACLU is seeking a statewide vote on Missouri’s new abortion law. It submitted a referendum petition to the Missouri secretary of state’s office as a first step toward blocking and potentially repealing the law.
