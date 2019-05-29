Trees fall on cars after heavy winds and rain sweep through Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A tree came down on top of two cars Tuesday morning, May 29 on Stoddard Street in Cape Girardeau .
The owner of one of the cars said that she knew the tree was old, but didn’t expect it to come crashing down.
Gary Hill with Quality Tree Services said this tree had obvious signs of disease and needed to be cut down a long time ago .
“Find a solution to the problem whether it be trimming the tree of removing the tree. Trees are neglected a lot of people walk past them until a tree is on the ground or it fallen or is causing an obvious problem,” Hill said.
Hill said residents should pay attention to the trees around our property more in the Spring because of the windy and rainy weather.
If you’re not sure about trimming them back or taking them down, call a local expert.
A tree also fell on a home Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.