Tornado warning sirens meant to alert people outside during dangerous weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety is trying to clear up any confusion about warning sirens.
Officials said the sirens are designed to alert people who are outside about dangerous weather. This reminder comes amid an outbreak of tornadoes in the Midwest.
Some tornado victims say they never heard sirens, but emergency officials like Perryville Emergency Management Director William Jones said the alarms aren’t made for people already indoors.
“Technically they are designed for folks who are outside at the time a tornado warning is issued," said Jones. "The tornado sirens are the early warning sirens in the city of Perryville only sound during a tornado warning, not a watch.”
Emergency officials in Missouri suggest every home have a weather radio to alert you about severe weather while you’re indoors.
