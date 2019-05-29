Target Recalls USB Charging Cables Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Target is recalling a three-foot USB charging cable for cell phones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables.
According to Target, they have received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.
The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent.
The word “Heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector.
The model number is print on the side of the product’s packaging and is 080 08 8261.
You should immediately stop using the cable and return it to any Target store for a full refund.
