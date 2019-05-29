Strong to Severe Storms Today

We will be watching scattered storms that will move across the Heartland during the first half of the day. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain being the primary threats. A second round of storms will move through late afternoon through the evening. These has a higher risk of being severe with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain being the main threats. There is a chance of isolated tornadoes, but it is low. Storms will weaken over night quickly after sunset, but we could see additional scattered rain and storm chances Thursday morning through the early afternoon.