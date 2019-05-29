Southeast students compete in TG Mo. leadership program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A graduate and two other Southeast Missouri State students have gradated a pilot 16-week leadership program at TG Missouri in Perryville, Mo.
During the spring semester, Laura Gohn of Jackson, Hannah Seyer of Chaffee and Heath Pobst of Scott City earned college credit after completing an internship and project.
According to Southeast the program was created to help the company with succession planning and leadership enhancement.
TG University plans to offer another 16-week Supervisor Learning Opportunity at the end of the year.
