SIU to host Student Steel Bridge Competition National Finals

CARBODNALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be competing with and hosting 400 college students from across the nation for the Student Steel Bridge Competition National Finals 2019.
The Competition is organized by the American Institute of Steel Construction will happen on May 31 and June 1.
Teams will compete in 18 regional events, designing and fabricating steel bridges to be displayed for judging on May 31 from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and building and loading of bridges on June 1 inside SIU Arena from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public. There will be food truck with concessions available for purchase.
Anyone with questions can contact Corey Albrecht through email, or call at 1 (847) 767-6504.
