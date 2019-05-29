7 rural development grants for southern Ill. announced

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Seven federal grants will help several southern Illinois communities funding housing, community facilities, business and other services.
U.S. Representative Mike Bost along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the seven federal grants to local governments on Tuesday, May 29.
“I’m proud to represent many rural communities here in Southern Illinois,” said Rep. Bost. “Unfortunately, rural communities across America believe they are overlooked. They want investment. They care about security and a foundation for economic growth. That’s exactly what these federal grants set the stage for. By addressing the needs of hardworking families in communities that are too often forgotten, we can strengthen our region for generations to come.”
The following communities are listed to receive money:
- The Village of McClure in Alexander County will revive $18,600 to buy a storm siren to warn village residents of inclement weather and other emergencies. The siren will be a model 14V-B AC/DC Omni Directional warning siren that will provide an essential community public safety service to the village that currently does not have a storm siren.
- Franklin County will revive $24,000 to buy a 2019 RAM 1500 crew police service patrol vehicle. This vehicle will replace a vehicle that has high mileage and needs costly repairs.
- Sesser in Franklin County will receive $25,000 to buy a police vehicle with equipment for the city’s police department replacing an older car.
- Mound City in Pulaski County will receive $30,000 to buy a tractor with bucket and mower attachments. The new equipment will provide the necessary equipment to service the levee system. This will enhance public safety and keep the levees certified for the community.
- The Village of Olmstead in Pulaski County will receive $25,000 to buy a a utility maintenance truck for the village of Olmsted.
- Pulaski County will receive $25,000 to buy a 2011 International tandem axle dump truck to be used for various county projects.
- The Village of Baldwin in Randolph County will receive $25,000 a 2018 Ford All Wheel Drive Police Interceptor for the village of Baldwin to replace a 15-year-old vehicle.
