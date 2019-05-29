Poplar Bluff Goodwill Excel Center offers GED alternative to adults going back to school

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Eight adults are the first to receive their diplomas at the Poplar Bluff Goodwill Excel Center.
A program offers adults seeking their GEDs an alternative. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free service that helps adults 21 years of age or older achieve an actual High School Dipolma.
Jasmine Roberts received one of those diplomas and is one of the first to graduate the program. Roberts is a mother of three. Her youngest, Maxx, is only two.
“They definitely do not give up on people. Anybody can do it and especially everybody here is very supportive,” said Roberts.
She says there’s no way she could go back to school and afford child care at the same time, but thanks to the free services at the excel center, her dream came true.
“They go with your schedule whether you have night classes or day classes, they have the daycare, they transport, they have some financial resources for people," said Robers. "They have everything. If there is any obstacle in your way they will remove it.”
In Missouri, there are more than half a million people over 21 who don’t have a diploma. The goal of the excel center is to give them a second chance.
Science Teacher Nancy Sliger calls the work life-changing.
“What some of these people have been through it’s heartbreaking and it inspires me to get up and come every day because they’ve had to overcome so many barriers then some of us have had to," said Sliger. "This is going to open a lot of doors for a lot of people in this area.”
As for Roberts, she plans to go to college and study to become an advocate for children who are abused.
“They don’t know who to reach out to and I want to be that person because I never had anybody to reach out to and I think it would help, and I think we need more people like that,” said Roberts.
The school in Poplar Bluff is one of three Goodwill Excel Centers in Missouri and a fourth location will open in Columbia this Fall.
