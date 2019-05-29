Police increase patrols at Cape Girardeau trail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police stepped up patrols at the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail.
A Heartland mom wants to remain anonymous after a scary encounter involving her 10-year-old son.
“I would have never thought something like this would have happened,” she said.
She describes her experience on May 23 at the Cape LaCroix Trail.
“Two guys saw my son cause he was a little bit further in front of me. And they yelled at him hey you on the bike come here. And I yelled back at them what do you want," she said.
She said the two men were shirtless and possibly in their 30′s. According to the mom, the men chased after her and her son, as they ran away.
“I don’t feel safe, and I don’t feel safe for my son,” she said.
Cape Girardeau Police Sergeant Joey Hann said officers routinely patrol the trail, but after their incident they’ve increase their presence.
“We’ve upped that even further,” said Sergeant Hann.
He offered tips if you’re on the trail.
- Let friends and family know where you are.
- Walk with a group if possible.
- Turn down your headphones so you can hear noises around you.
“Our trail system has a very low first responder call volume meaning we respond here very small number of times if you look at the times the trails actually used by the public,” said Sergeant Hann.
But if a stranger does come up to you, he recommends to walk confidently and maintain eye contact.
“Anytime anyone tries to call you off the trial or acts like they need help, let them know you’re calling 911. You’re not medically trained," said Sergeant Hann.
Even though the mom and her son are safe, they both said they won’t soon forget what happened.
“I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” said the son.
“People always say be out be healthy doing all this stuff. But how can you when you’re not safe. Or you don’t feel safe," said the mom.
According to Sergeant Hann, police do not believe this incident is a serious threat to the public. But if you know anything about it, call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
