Paper mill reopens in Wickliffe, Ky.

Production at the Wickliffe paper mill restarted on Tuesday, according to Phoenix Paper.
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A paper mill in western Kentucky restarted operations.

The mill restarted on Thursday, May 23 and released its first paper on Wednesday, May 29.

According to a release from Phoenix Paper, the first roll of bleached hardwood pulp was safely produced.

Once fully operating, the mill will produce approximately 300,000 tons of product per year. Currently, Phoenix Paper employs approximately 224 people at the Wickliffe site.

Phoenix Paper is owned by Shanying Intl., an industrial papermaking enterprise and packaging board manufacturer in China. It’s the first U.S. mill bought by Shanying in September 2018.

The mill was formerly owned by the Verso Corporation and closed in 2016.

It reopened with new owners and Phoenix Paper announced it was accepting job applications in December 2018.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released this statement on the reopening:

“Global Win Wickliffe will be a tremendous addition to west Kentucky, and the 500 jobs associated with the reopening of this paper mill will provide opportunities for years to come. Since the facility’s closure two years ago, our economic development team has worked tirelessly alongside Verso to find the right match for the region’s workforce, and we are confident we have found that in the buyer.”
Gov. Matt Bevin

