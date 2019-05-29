Paper mill reopens in Wickliffe, Ky.

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A paper mill in western Kentucky restarted operations.
The mill restarted on Thursday, May 23 and released its first paper on Wednesday, May 29.
According to a release from Phoenix Paper, the first roll of bleached hardwood pulp was safely produced.
Once fully operating, the mill will produce approximately 300,000 tons of product per year. Currently, Phoenix Paper employs approximately 224 people at the Wickliffe site.
Phoenix Paper is owned by Shanying Intl., an industrial papermaking enterprise and packaging board manufacturer in China. It’s the first U.S. mill bought by Shanying in September 2018.
The mill was formerly owned by the Verso Corporation and closed in 2016.
It reopened with new owners and Phoenix Paper announced it was accepting job applications in December 2018.
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released this statement on the reopening:
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.