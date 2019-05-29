New police chief to take over in Marion, IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Marion, Illinois now has a new police chief, following a unanimous vote by the city council on Tuesday, May 28.
David Fitts will take over the job.
Fitts has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.
He spent time on the force with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police.
Fitts also served in the U.S. Army.
Now, he’s returning to his hometown.
Fitts was born and raised in Marion, Illinois.
“When I started my law enforcement career in 1987 I never imagined, that this would come about, I had no idea," Fitts said. "I worked for the county, I worked for the state and now I’ll be finishing my law enforcement career with my hometown which I love dearly so its nothing more than a dream come true.”
As the new police chief he hopes to build on the current foundation.
“Bring everything that I’ve learned as a Williamson County Deputy, everything I’ve learned through the Illinois State Police incorporate that in with the Marion Police Department, Marion PD has some fantastic men and women working there, they are very diligent they are very devoted to this town, I look forward to working with them and us working together,” Fitts said.
Fitts will start his new position on Monday, June 3.
