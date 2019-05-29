7 Mo. men charged with trafficking meth

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Seven men are facing federal methamphetamine trafficking charges out of Missouri after being arrested on Tuesday, May 29.
This is according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri.
Federal, state and local investigators also seized two guns and around $20,000 from suspected drug sales.
One other person was taken into custody on an unrelated state arrest warrant.
Lavan Cortez Johnson, 42, of Caruthersville, Missouri, and Robert Lee Arnold, 57, both of Cape Girardeau, Mo. were charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
Korey Linnell Johnson, 35, Jaamil Demonta Owens, 27, and Bradley Omar Johnson, 32, all of Hayti Heights, Mo. were charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
“This violent multi-state drug distribution organization threatened the safety of the people of Southeast Missouri and beyond by poisoning their communities with illegal drugs,” said DEA St. Louis Division Special Agent in Charge William Callahan. “We are grateful for the strong collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement to break up this criminal network. The DEA is committed to working closely with our SEMO partners in an effort to get drugs off our streets and hold those accountable for pushing poison in our neighborhoods.”
This case was investigated by: The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Missouri State Highway Patrol, SEMO Drug Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, Caruthersville Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Hayti Police Department and the Kennett Police Department.
