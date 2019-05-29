8 men were charged in connection to meth, synthetic drug trafficking

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Eight people were charged in a meth and synthetic drug trafficking investigation.
They were indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and/or trafficking in synthetic drugs.
Christopher Baker, 36, of Madisonville, Ky., was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams); one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth less than 2 grams); and one count of trafficking in marijuana, and on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Ray Critser, 45, of Marion, Ky., was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams) second offense and possession of synthetic marijuana, trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Jones, 27, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in synthetic marijuana and four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams).
Police say Jones previously failed a drug test at the halfway house and was in the McCracken County Regional Jail where he was served with this warrant.
Zachary T. Edison, 28, of Russellville, Ky., was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams).
Police say he previously absconded and was jailed in Glasgow, Ky. He was served there with this warrant.
Robert Fulkerson, 32, of Bowling Green, Ky., was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams).
According to police, he previously failed a drug test at the halfway house and was in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He was served there with this warrant.
DeAnthony Woods, 32, of Paducah, was charged with six counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams) and trafficking in synthetic marijuana.
Additional charges for trafficking in meth are pending.
Police say Woods’ home prior to his incarceration was located several blocks from Keeton Corrections.
Ralph Gaines, Jr., 31, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams).
After the search warrants were served on Tuesday morning at two homes, Gaines was also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams) and possession of a handgun by a felon.
According to police, another man, Nicholas Stodghill, 31, originally from Owesboro, Ky., was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth more than 2 grams) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth less than 2 grams).
Police say he was previously released from the halfway house and police have not yet found him to arrest him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
In addition, Kentucky Probation and Parole officers charged some men with technical violations of conditions of their parole, or inmates were charged with possession of contraband after cell phones and other items were found during a search of the Keeton facility.
- Leon Cole - inmate
- Manis Young - inmate
- Jeffrey Sterner - parolee
- Winston Johnson - parolee
- Michael Harley - inmate
- Donny Hornsby - parolee
- William Kelly - inmate
- Michael Walling - inmate
- Dantay McCauley - parolee
- Lloyd Creech - parolee
- Demonte Long - parolee
- Shawn Lamb - parolee
- David Greer - parolee
- John Jones - inmate
- Johnny Howard - inmate
- Michael Harley - inmate
- Larry Husk - inmate
- Jeremy Tucker - parolee
- DeAnthony Woods - inmate
- Joshua Cattrell - parolee
- Ray Critser - parolee
According to the Paducah Police Department, detectives seized more than one-quarter-pound of meth during the course of the investigation.
The investigation started in early April after police say they received information about illegal drug sales by numerous residents and former residents of Keeton Corrections on Clarence Gaines Street.
During the investigation, undercover officers bought drugs from eight different men and identified a Paducah resident in the facility as the supplier of much of the meth that was bought.
Detectives say they traced the drugs they bought from various men to Keeton resident DeAnthony Woods, and from Woods back to Ralph Gaines, Jr.
They say Gaines is the only man arrested on Tuesday with no ties to the halfway house.
According to police, they arranged with Woods to buy meth, and he would supply the drugs and have others in the halfway house deliver it and collect the money.
They say they believe he kept drugs on his person at the facility, and brought drugs into the facility to sell.
Detectives say Gaines was Woods’ “source on the outside" for the drugs.
They said Woods is one of only two men arrested who is still serving a prison sentence at Keeton; all the others have been released to the halfway house on parole. Two of the men are former residents of the halfway house who are now living in Paducah.
Search warrants were served at Keeton Corrections and two homes where Gaines stays. Additionally, officers served search warrants on the men at the time of their arrests on Tuesday morning, May 28. Police say they found a syringe, synthetic marijuana, meth and other contraband in their possession.
While searching the halfway house, officers say they found several knives and homemade shanks, numerous cell phones, synthetic marijuana, a digital scale, syringes and assorted drug paraphernalia.
At the two homes, they say they found a 9mm Ruger handgun, 34 grams of meth, more than $1,000 cash and several digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
The Paducah Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Keeton Corrections administration, Kentucky Probation and Parole and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
