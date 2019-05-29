Man killed in crash after vehicle runs off road, overturns in Ky

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead after a crash on KY 339 E in Graves County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police Post 1 got a call of a single vehicle collision near Sedalia, around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday May 28.
An investigation shows James R. Adkins, 23 of Mayfield, KY was traveling west on KY 339 E driving a 1991 Honda Accord.
Officials said for an unknown reason Adkins ran off the roadway and overturned. Adkins was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Graves County Coroner.
KSP Trooper Justin Rundles is continuing his investigation. KSP was assisted on the scene by Mayfield EMS, Graves County Coroner, Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the Sedalia Volunteer Fire Department.
