Livingston Co. awarded more than $6K for pavement improvements

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Livingston County, Kentucky was awarded $601,686 at Tuesday’s Livingston County Fiscal Court meeting for resurfacing work.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid official announced the discretionary funds for vital work on seven roads.
Resurfacing work will address:
- Bloodworth Road (County Road 1218) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.76
- Holland Road (County Road 1216) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.88
- Willow Pond Drive (County Road 1182) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.145
- Scotts Chapel Road (County Road 1200) from milepoint 1.26 to milepoint 1.639
- Colin Road (County Road 1112) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.511
- Brummite Road (County Road 1252) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.284
- Lola Road (KY 133) from milepoint 3.834 to milepoint 9.20
Officials said the repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling and base failures.
According to Kentucky State Police officials, Livingston County Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber identified these roads as being among the most critical in the county.
“On behalf of the Livingston County Fiscal Court, we are grateful for Governor Bevin, Commissioner Gray Tomblyn, and Field Representative Mark Welch for their continual commitment to listening and assisting us with our infrastructure needs,” said Judge-Executive Gruber. “These funds will help us address much needed road improvements in our county, and will provide residents with the safer and more mobile roads they deserve. Our appreciation cannot be understated.”
Officials said the Livingston County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.