Fugitive wanted for rape arrested at a Heartland motel

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted on rape and other charges by Pennsylvania State Police was arrested at a motel in Fulton, Kentucky Tuesday, May 28.
Officers with the Fulton Police Department and the South Fulton Police Department went to the Kingsway Motel after receiving information from Pennsylvania State Police that Steven Alan Deluke staying at one of the rooms.
Police say Deluke was arrested without any issues.
Deluke has been charged in Fulton County for being a fugitive from justice and he is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
According to police, Deluke was a fugitive and wanted for rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion and several other related charges.
Pennsylvania State Police obtained arrest warrants for Deluke after DNA collected during the investigation into the rape of a 14-year-old female in August 2018 was matched to Deluke.
