First Alert: Scattered storms, severe weather possible

(KFVS) - The first alert weather team will be watching scattered storms that will move across the Heartland during the first half of the day.
Lisa Michaels says a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain being the primary threats.
A second round of storms will move through late afternoon through the evening.
These storms have a higher risk of being severe with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain being the main threats. There is a chance of isolated tornadoes, but it is low.
Storms will weaken overnight quickly after sunset, but we could see additional scattered rain and storm chances Thursday morning through the early afternoon.
High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s, but a cool trend will start tomorrow bringing back the low 80s.
