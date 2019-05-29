Firefighter injured after welding tank explodes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County Fire Protection District (WCFPD) firefighter was injured while battling a house fire on Tuesday, May 28.
Fire crews were called out around 9:56 a.m. to a house fire on Harmony Church Rd.
This is near the Williamson-Franklin County line in the West Frankfort, Illinois area.
When crews arrived they found a single-story home engulfed in flames with the roof starting to collapse.
According to WCFPD Chief Jeremy Norris, one of his firefighters was injured after a welding tank inside the garage of the home exploded. The force of the explosion caused the injuries.
The WCFPD firefighter was flown to a regional hospital for treatment. He was released later in the afternoon. His injuries are described as minor.
No other injuries were reported. No one was at home when the fire broke out.
Chief Norris said the home is considered loss and the cause of the fire is unknown.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
West Frankfort, Johnston City and Herrin Fire Departments, Williamson County Ambulance and Arch Air Medical Service assisted WCFPD.
