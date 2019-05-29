Driver killed after vehicle crashes head-on into bridge rail

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, May 28.
The crash was reported around 11:56 p.m. on KY 339 just north of Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a KIA, for an unknown reason, left the right side of the road and hit a bridge railing head-on.
Investigators said evidence of braking was not present on the roadway.
The driver, Francis Lee of Fancy Farm, was reportedly unresponsive and transported by ambulance to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
Lee later passed away at the hospital.
The Mayfield/ Graves EMS and Fancy Farm Fire and Rescue assisted the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
