Driver airlifted to hospital, charges pending for DUI in single vehicle collision

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An alcohol related crash resulted in injuries for one man on Ky Hwy 384 (New Dublin Road) in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to Sheriff John Hayden, on May 29 at 2:10 a.m., Deputy Jamie Clark responded to the single vehicle collision.
When the Deputy Clark arrived, he said Cole Burgess was unresponsive with a significant head injury.
Officials said Burgess was north bound and failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a driveway culvert.
The vehicle was airborne for a short distance then came to rest in the field on the North side of the driveway.
Sheriff Hayden said an open alcohol container was present in the vehicle upon arrival by first responders and odor of alcoholic beverage was detected from Burgess.
Chemical tests were conducted and charges for DUI first aggravated and open alcoholic container will be pending.
Burgess was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville Indiana for his injuries.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Fancy Farm Fire/Rescue.
