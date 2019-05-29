1 dies in crash on Illinois Rte. 154 in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash on Illinois Route 154.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 10:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 on westbound Illinois Rte. 154 at Spruce Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 blue Nissan Versa was driving westbound at Spruce Road and a 2012 maroon Chevrolet Traverse was going eastbound when the Nissan swerved into the eastbound lane and hit the front driver’s side of the Traverse.
Troopers say the Traverse overturned into the ditch south of the road.
The driver of the Nissan, 45-year-old Julia G. Goree of Grant’s Pass, Oregon, died.
Geoff E. Tubbs, 25, of Tilden, Ill., was driving the Traverse and reportedly was not injured. Troopers say he was cited for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
