Bryant votes no on gun legislation in Ill. House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Rep. Terri Bryant (R-Muphysboro) voted no on a gun control legislation that passed anyway. She says the legislation could impact residents right to bear arms.
“This bill isn’t about stopping crime,” Bryant said. “SB 1966 will strangle the rights of anyone that might want to purchase or transfer a gun for the infinite future,” Bryant said. “Supporters of this legislation aim to make gun ownership too expensive and too big of a pain. Where else in America do we see legislators introducing bills that make followers of the Bill of Rights jump through hoops to enjoy their God-given freedoms?”
The Illinois House passed SB 1966 by 10 votes, However Bryant was not pleased with what she calls unfunded mandates on over-burdened state police officials, increase in fees for FOID applications and concealed carry license costs, and costly mandates on gun owners.
“I have unfortunately seen a lot of gun control bills during my time serving on this particular Committee,” Bryant said. “Today’s House action on SB 1966 is the most aggressive frontal assault on constitutional rights that I have seen to date.”
The bill passed the House 62-52.
The lawmaker says the law will likely be challenged in court.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.