Amber Alert issued for missing East Texas toddler

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing East Texas toddler who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
According to the Henderson Police Department, Ariel Smith, 2, was abducted sometime before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from her mother’s apartment at the Henderson Village on Highway 259. She is described as a black female, 2′1″, weighing 39 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes. Ariel was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt.
The girl has a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck, according to a news release.
Right now police are looking for Lamarcus Smith, 41, in connection to the abduction. Smith was last heard from in the Henderson area, according to authorities.
Smith is described as a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Police say Smith has a tattoo on his chest and right arm.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith was last known to be driving a red 2011 GMC pickup with Texas Disabled Veteran license plates DV9SLM.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.