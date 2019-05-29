AG Schmitt warns of ticket scalping ahead of Stanley Cup finals in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ahead of the St. Louis Blues returning home for game three of the Stanley Cup Finals, Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning people to be cautious when buying tickets for the game.
He said ticket scalpers and scammers are more prevalent during the playoffs, especially the final series.
The attorney general’s office offered these tips when buying tickets:
- But tickets from reputable re-sale sites. Use the secondary ticket market but be prepared to pay fees. Companies such as StubHub and Ticketmaster are an option, but you pay a premium for security and customer service should anything go wrong
- Be careful of buying tickets on eBay, craigslist, Amazon or social media such as Facebook. Often times the tickets turn out to be counterfeit and there may be no way of tracing the con artist, and you are out the money paid. These options are very risky
- Avoid purchasing from individuals that scalp tickets or are out buying and selling tickets. While there may be legitimate individuals selling, you still may run up against someone who has a counterfeit ticket
- Check the venue website before trying to find tickets elsewhere. Not every show or event sells out. Call the venue and see if they have any third-party vendors they sell tickets through
Anyone who has fallen victim to a scam or wants to report suspicious behavior, can file a complaint online with the AG’s office by clicking here or calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.