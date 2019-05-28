What you need to know May 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 28.
Today will be cloudy during the morning hours but mostly sunny by the afternoon.
Lisa Michaels says we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with muggy conditions and stronger winds out of the south.
During the afternoons, a small chance of a pop-up shower/storms is possible. We will mainly stay dry.
Rain and storms move into the forecast late tonight into early Wednesday.
Storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail looking to be the primary threats as of right now.
We will have to watch during Wednesday afternoon and evening for another round of scattered strong storms to move in.
Cooler and drier air will move in by the end of the week.
- A Missouri family found their dad’s journal from WWII.
- It’s been a slow weekend for businesses on the Current River.
- A plane made a landing on I-57 in Pulaksi County, Illinois on Monday.
- The Poplar Bluff VA administrator was the first female in her family to join military.
A 2-year-old boy in Georgia can walk a little easier, thanks to Home Depot employees.
Two reported sightings have been reported in Georgia of a creature suspected to be the legendary Bigfoot.
