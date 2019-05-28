Wanted man arrested in Carlisle County, Ky. after foot chase

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrest a wanted man after a foot chase near Arlington, Ky. on Tuesday May 28.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, two separate citizens reported to the Sheriff’s Office that James West, 40 of Bardwell, Ky., was seen walking on Highway 80E. West was wanted on Bench Warrants out of Carlisle County on bone violations related to previous drug charges. There were two bond of $25,000 each.
A Deputy found West at 1st Street and Walnut Street. West ran way, but the deputy caught him and arrest a foot chase.
West was charged with First-Degree Fleeing and Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.
