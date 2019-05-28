Traffic stop leads to meth, prescription drug arrests

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle stop by a Massac County Sheriff’s deputy ends with the arrest of a man and woman.
Jared Vermast, 20 of Belknapp, Ill., and Ashleigh Redmond, 28 of Joppa, Ill., were arrested Tuesday, May 21 and booked into the Massac County Detention Center.
A Massac County deputy stopped the vehicle Vermast was driving near 10th St. and Vienna St. in Metropolis.
During the traffic stop, Metropolis Police Department’s K-9 alerted its handler there was allegedly drugs in the vehicle.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, hypodermic syringes and a powdery substance, believed to be Percocet, was reportedly found in Vermast’s possession.
During a search of Redmond, deputies report they found hypodermic syringes that later allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
Both Vermast and Redmond were charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
