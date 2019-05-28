Single-engine plane lands on I-57 in Pulaski County, Ill.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A plane made a landing on I-57 in Pulaksi County, Illinois on Monday, May 27.
According the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 8:26 p.m. about a plane landed in the southbound lanes at around the 5 mile marker.
The pilot experience engine lost and had to make an emergency landing. The plane was carrying two pilots.
No injuries were reported with the landing and the pilot managed to get the plane to the side of the road. The driving lane was closed for two and a half hours due to a wing extending into the lane of I-57.
Illinois State Police and Mounds Police are assisting at the scene.
The FAA is investigating.
