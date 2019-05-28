Severe weather possible Wednesday

Early morning storms are possible in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. A few of these storms could be intense or even severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Those storms will slowly weaken through the morning hours. Then we will be watching for more storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. These have a great risk of becoming severe with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible. Highs will be held down with more clouds and scattered storms for many areas. Highs will be in the lower to upper 80s. Slightly cooler and more comfortable air will push in by Thursday night into Friday.