Poplar Bluff VA administrator is first female in her family to join military

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff VA is unique in the fact that all four of the top officials in the hospital are veterans, all of them with their own personal stories.
The associate director of patient care services is the only female in her entire family to enlist.
“I was an air surveillance coordinator,” said Chandra Miller.
Miller was in the Airforce for just over three years, but when and why she enlisted is the real story.
“I was 27 years old, the oldest you could be at that time to join,” said Miller, “I had three children at home and my youngest was 16 months old.”
She said she was working odd jobs and wanted more for her family.
“I come from a very long line of military men, grandfather; my father; my uncles, we have Army, Navy and Airforce,” said Miller.
And she wanted the values that were instilled in her as a child to be instilled in her children as well.
“Hard work, service before self, and thought, ‘wow, this is really what I want for my family, to be able to provide my children with all rich culture and values,’ and I wanted to instill that. I wanted to give back so me and my husband at the time made the decision that we needed that military life for our family,” said Miller
She said they decided together that she would be the one to enlist.
“I’m the only female on my dad’s side and my mother side to ever serve at that time so it was such a great honor and I had that sense of pride that I saw in my father every single day to put on my uniform and go out and serve our country,” said Miller.
Now Miller is an Associate Director of Patient Care Services at the Poplar Bluff VA. She said she got into nursing after her time with the Airforce and found the VA where all four top officials are veterans.
“For me it’s truly amazing to be able to drive to work knowing that we have a common mission and we are all here serving together for one common goal. I think it’s wonderful that we have all served so we have that common bond,” said Miller.
And coming from a long line of veterans she reminds patients she’s thinking more than just about their care when she’s making decisions.
“So when I make my decisions I’m not only making them for the veteran here. I’m making it for my husband, my father and my children. And my own care. I get my own care here that’s how much pride I have in our system,” said Miller.
