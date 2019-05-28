Paducah man arrested, 1 wanted in connection to check fraud case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was charged in connection to a check fraud case.
Rashad L. Brown, 27, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft by deception (under $10,000).
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, detectives were contacted on Tuesday, May 21 by fraud investigators from Regions Bank regarding multiple fraudulent checks that had been passed in the Paducah area on April 11.
Regions Bank provided information regarding four checks that had been passed by two separate suspects at three different Regions Bank locations. The checks were generated to appear as issued by a business located in Knoxville, Tenn.
Detectives say they confirmed the checks had not been issued by the business.
They say the four fraudulent checks that were passed resulted in the loss of more than $11,000 to the victim.
Detectives were able to recover video evidence in the case linking the suspects with the crime, as well as latent evidence from the fraudulent checks themselves.
Arrest warrants were issued for Rashad Brown and Jason A. Cook, 28, also of Paducah.
On Tuesday, May 28, Brown was found at a home on North 8th Street and arrested without incident.
During an interview, detectives say he admitted to cashing the fraudulent checks in question.
Detectives are currently looking for Cook for his involvement in the case.
He is described as approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to detectives, he was last known to be staying in the Reidland area, but may currently be staying in Graves County.
Anyone with information on Cooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, McCracken County Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL or your local law enforcement agency.
