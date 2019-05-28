Officials try to get bear out of parish school in Eureka, Mo.

Officials try to get bear out of parish school in Eureka, Mo.
A bear was trapped in a church in Eureka, Mo. on Tuesday. (Photo from video courtesy of Eureka, Missouri Community/Facebook)
By Kyle Hinton | May 28, 2019 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:23 PM

EUREKA, Mo. (KFVS) - School may be out for some, but a bear in Eureka, Missouri didn’t get the memo.

At around 11:37 a.m., a business Eureka caught the bear on its security camera.

We had a visitor today!

Posted by Urethane Roller Specialist, Inc. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a bear entered the Most Sacred Heart Parish early in the day on Tuesday, May 28 and got trapped.

Amazing footage of a bear trapped in Most Sacred Heart Parish - Eureka, Missouri. He was probably upset to find out he missed the famous fish fry! In all seriousness we hope this young bear made it out safely.

Posted by Eureka, Missouri Community on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Official are opening doors to the school, hoping the bear will find and escape route and leave on its own.

As of 2 p.m., they say the bear was still in the school.

The Parish was founded in 1889 as a Catholic Church and now includes an elementary school.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.