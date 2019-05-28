Officials try to get bear out of parish school in Eureka, Mo.

EUREKA, Mo. (KFVS) - School may be out for some, but a bear in Eureka, Missouri didn’t get the memo.
At around 11:37 a.m., a business Eureka caught the bear on its security camera.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a bear entered the Most Sacred Heart Parish early in the day on Tuesday, May 28 and got trapped.
Official are opening doors to the school, hoping the bear will find and escape route and leave on its own.
As of 2 p.m., they say the bear was still in the school.
The Parish was founded in 1889 as a Catholic Church and now includes an elementary school.
