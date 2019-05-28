MSHP reports 7 traffic deaths and 1 boating death over the Memorial Day weekend

(KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has release their crash reports over the holiday weekend.
According to MSHP, there were 7 traffic fatalities that occurred in three areas of Missouri.
294 crashes were reported to MSHP and only 124 people were injured in those crashes.
Five death happened in the Weldon Spring area, one in the Rolla area and one in the Willow Springs area.
One of the crashes in the Weldon Spring area is still under investigation at this time.
One boating death was reported at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Mo. Of the 14 reported boating crashes, only ten were injured.
