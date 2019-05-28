Metropolis man found with hatchet in waistband arrested on warrant

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Metropolis, Illinois man was arrested on May 24 around 4:30 a.m. according to deputies with the Massac County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies said they stopped 26-year-old Austin Wilson on 5th Street near Oak Street while he was riding a bicycle in the area.
Wilson was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pulaski County for failure to appear on a charge of aggravated domestic battery, domestic batters, battery and aggravated assault.
Deputies said they searched a backpack Wilson was carrying and found hypodermic syringes containing methamphetamine.
Deputies also said they found a hatchet tucked inside Wilson’s waistband.
Wilson was lodged at the Massac County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.