MDC proposes raising trout permits and daily tags starting in 2020

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is proposing increasing the prices of its annual trout permits and daily trout tags starting in 2020.
According to MDC, the increases are needed to better cover the cost of trout hatcheries in the state. These hatcheries raise and release more than 1.7 million trout each year for public fishing.
The cost would go form $7 to $10 for anglers 16 and older and from #3.50 to $5 for anglers 15 and younger. The cost of daily tags are state parks like Maramec Spring Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park, and Roaring River State Park will go from $3 to $4 for adults and from $2 to $3 for those 15 years of age and younger.
A permit is require to possess trout and to fish for trout during the catch-and-release season.
“The Conservation Department has not increased these permit prices in nearly two decades,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We are adjusting these permit prices, which were set in 1999, to make them more in line with today’s real costs of the work we do. The price increases will help MDC meet the pressures of increased management costs at our hatcheries and help meet the increased demand for trout fishing around the state.”
According to MDC, the annual cost of fish food and staff labor to raise a trout in 2003 was about $1 per fish. The annual cost in 2017 had jumped to nearly twice that amount.
MDC has also spent over $11 million over the past decade to repair and maintain these hatcheries.
These proposed increases were give initial approval by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its May 23 meeting.
